Reeves Co. judge pleads guilty in probe linked to senator

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
PECOS, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a former West Texas county judge has pleaded guilty to federal charges as part of a public corruption investigation linked to an indicted state senator.
    
Former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo pleaded guilty Monday to bribery and another charge.
    
Prosecutors say Galindo conspired with state Sen. Carlos Uresti to have a company win a contract to provide medical services for inmates at a correctional center in Reeves County.
    
Authorities say Galindo and Uresti from 2007 to last year split a $10,000 monthly payment from the company's owner.
    
The 53-year-old Galindo was the county judge for more than 10 years before leaving office in 2006. He's scheduled to be sentenced in August.
    
Uresti, a Democrat from San Antonio, last month pleaded not guilty to fraud and bribery-related charges.

