Monday nights Midland RockHounds game versus the Frisco Rough Riders has been postponed.

According to rockhounds officials, the storm plus 70 miles per hour winds ripped through Security Bank Ballpark just after the scheduled start time of 6:30 P.M.

Now they will play a doubleheader Tuesday. This will be two seven innings games.

First game starts at 4:00 p.m.

