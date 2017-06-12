Midland Co. Sheriff's Office making additional room for evidence

The Midland County Sheriff's Office is making more room for evidence.



They're converting their old records room and using it as an expansion for their evidence room.



The new room will give them 42 extra feet of floor space and will include refrigerators and coolers to preserve DNA evidence.



"We have an expansion nationwide on DNA and what we can retrieve so we need to preserve this evidence. It will give us better opportunity to present to the court, get proper cases and convictions," said Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter.



County commissioners authorized $43,000 for the expansion but the sheriff's office say they will likely use about $22,000.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.