Man accused of having drugs, gun inside stolen vehicle - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Jorge Venegas (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office) Jorge Venegas (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)
Photo of the marijuana found. (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office) Photo of the marijuana found. (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A man in Odessa is facing several charges after being found in a stolen truck but that's not all.

Police pulled over Jorge Venegas Friday night.

The officer said he looked nervous and they searched his car.

That's where they found a duffel style bag in the pickup bed with 50 small baggies of marijuana.

They also found a stolen gun and the truck turned out to be stolen out of Michigan.

Venegas is now facing drugs and gun charges.

