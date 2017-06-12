Man accused of having drugs, gun inside stolen vehicle

A man in Odessa is facing several charges after being found in a stolen truck but that's not all.



Police pulled over Jorge Venegas Friday night.



The officer said he looked nervous and they searched his car.



That's where they found a duffel style bag in the pickup bed with 50 small baggies of marijuana.



They also found a stolen gun and the truck turned out to be stolen out of Michigan.



Venegas is now facing drugs and gun charges.



