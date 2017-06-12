Kidnapping suspect behind bars in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Lorenzo Sosa (Source: Odessa Police Department) Lorenzo Sosa (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A kidnapping suspect is behind bars in Odessa.

Police say that Lorenzo Sosa, 36, held several people at gunpoint, fired a round that missed and then ordered a woman into his car with him.

Police were able to catch up to Sosa and found the woman safe.

He's charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

