County Commissioners approve putting new stop sign at busy county intersection

A new stop sign in Midland County is hoping to alleviate traffic.



On Monday, county commissioners gave the okay to put a stop sign on County Road 120 to create a four-way stop.



They say traffic has backed up on County Road 1180, which leads to traffic building up on the overpass and the interstate.



"it's a really busy area. The backup on County Road 1180 because of the traffic on County Road 120 created a severe problem. I felt it was a safety hazard, that's why we took care of it," said Midland County Commissioner, Robin Donnelly.



Residents can expect to see the sign go up in about two weeks with cautionary signs beforehand.



