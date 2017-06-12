County Commissioners approve putting new stop sign at busy county intersection

Mother Nature is causing power outages across the the entire Midland-Odessa area. According to ONCOR, just over 3,000 customers are currently without power across the area.
Members Midland ISD’s School Health Advisory Council or SHAC gave the school board a year-end report about how the students in the district were physically and mentally. What the group found out was that the district is need of both crisis counselors and nurses.
Mother Nature left behind a lot of damage and hail for the Midland/Odessa area. These are just some of the photos you sent us.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday. Isolated storms are expected to pop up in the late afternoon to evening hours.
Ector County Commissioners are continuing to move forward with their plans to expand their jail. We're told as of Monday, they are accepting building plans for the expansion.
