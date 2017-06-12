Midland College issues public statement regarding Title IX lawsuit

Midland College issued a public statement after three of their softball players joined onto a Title IX lawsuit against the school with the coach.



The lawsuit says that the school does not spend their funding fairly between the softball and baseball teams.



In Monday's statement, Midland College says it is proud of all of its athletics programs and released some numbers to back it up.



According to Midland College, in 2016, the annual operating budgets for women's athletic programs were a little more than $928,000. That same year, the men's programs had $844,000 to operate on.



The trend continues this year with the 2017 women's athletics budget reaching more than $972,000 while the men's programs had about $897,000.



They also reiterated that the softball field was built in 2011 and had some renovations done to the press box and bathrooms in 2014.



They also went on to say that the softball field is the only Midland College sports area used solely by one Midland College sports team.



All other facilities are shared by other teams and or high schools.



