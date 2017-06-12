Midland Rockhounds game postponed - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Rockhounds game postponed

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Rockhounds game for Monday night has been postponed after severe weather rolled across the area.

The game will be played on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.

We're told the games will be seven innings.

