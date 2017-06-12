Midland real estate powerhouse making moves with new hobby

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
You might see her name and face all around town, many times, trying to sell a home. One Midland woman is doing more than being a real estate powerhouse and it's starting to draw some attention.
Mother Nature is causing power outages across the the entire Midland-Odessa area. According to ONCOR, just over 3,000 customers are currently without power across the area.
Members Midland ISD’s School Health Advisory Council or SHAC gave the school board a year-end report about how the students in the district were physically and mentally. What the group found out was that the district is need of both crisis counselors and nurses.
