Over 3,000 customers remain without power across the Permian Basin

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Power pole down in Midland. (Source: Kayla Shepard/Facebook) Power pole down in Midland. (Source: Kayla Shepard/Facebook)
WEST ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Mother Nature is causing power outages across the the entire Midland-Odessa area.

According to ONCOR, just over 3,000 customers remain without power across the area. 

Over 7,000 customers were reportedly without power on Monday evening after a severe thunderstorm moved across the area. 

For the latest on power outages in your area, visit the ONCOR Stormcenter website at http://stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html.

