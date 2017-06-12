Interstate 20 reopened following 7 car crash in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Interstate 20 reopened following 7 car crash in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Interstate 20 is back open this evening following a seven car crash on Interstate 20. 

We're told the accident happened at the intersection of I-20 and Grant Ave.

Authorities said minor injuries have been reported.

No other details have been released. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly