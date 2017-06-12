Ector Co. Commissioners accepting building plans for jail expansion

Ector County Commissioners are continuing to move forward with their plans to expand their jail.

We're told as of Monday, they are accepting building plans for the expansion.

There has not been any construction started at this point.



For now, there still needs to be a place to send the extra inmates, the commissioners took care of that on Monday by adding another place to send them.

"We still have the need to transport and house inmates in other counties," said Ector County Judge Ron Eckert. "This is an agreement with Lynn County. To house them, there was an increase in pricing. If I recall correctly, I think it's $35 a day.

They also discussed the appointment of a committee to discuss the architectural proposals they have received.

But the most important thing to remember is construction remains months away.



