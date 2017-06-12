Odessa Police Department weekly outstanding warrants list

UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department tells us Dyese Wesley was located on Monday and is no longer missing.
Gymboree said it plans to remain in business, but will move forward with plans to close 375 to 450 of its 1,281 stores.
CPR is a very important skill but not everyone has it. That's where Permian Basin CPR comes in, looking to help anyone who can't afford it.
The Odessa Police Department has released their top outstanding warrant list this week. The list features fugitives who have multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
June is PTSD Awareness Month. Many families and the HEART organization came together to talk about the hardships they face after losing a loved one from the mental illness.
