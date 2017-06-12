Odessa Police Department weekly outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their top outstanding warrant list this week.

The list features fugitives who have multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week’s list is Carina C. Lujan, 20, with 15 warrants.

Following behind her is Alicia Anna Morales, 35 with 14 warrants and Latoya Renee McCowan, 32, 12 warrants.

Rounding out list are Eric Chavez Lujan, 32 with nine warrants and Jesse Rene Orona, 22, with six warrants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these fugitives, contact the Odessa Police Department or go online at odessacrimestoppers.org to leave a secure tip or call (432) 333-TIPS.

Any information that leads to an arrest of these fugitives could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.