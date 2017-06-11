Permian Basin CPR offering free classes Wednesday

CPR is a very important skill but not everyone has it. That's where Permian Basin CPR comes in, looking to help anyone who can't afford it.
CPR is a very important skill but not everyone has it. That's where Permian Basin CPR comes in, looking to help anyone who can't afford it.
Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District found a 320 pound male black bear after it was hit by a car outside of Sanderson this morning.
Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District found a 320 pound male black bear after it was hit by a car outside of Sanderson this morning.
The Carlsbad Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash.
The Carlsbad Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash.
A Lubbock woman is dead after a crash on U.S. 87 about 8.5 miles north of Lamesa.
A Lubbock woman is dead after a crash on U.S. 87 about 8.5 miles north of Lamesa.
A Forth Worth man is dead after a rollover crash on I-20 about 4 miles west of Barstow.
A Forth Worth man is dead after a rollover crash on I-20 about 4 miles west of Barstow.