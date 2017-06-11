Permian Basin CPR offering free classes Wednesday

CPR is a very important skill but not everyone has it.

That's where Permian Basin CPR comes in, looking to help anyone who can't afford it.

"To know that skill and to be able to perform it to the best of my ability it helps me to prepare if I ever have to do do it outside of a hospital setting," said Anthony Romero, an instructor with PBCPR.

Permian Basin CPR gets a workforce grant through Midland College to teach free classes.

"I like working with Midland College and with the workforce grant, it's been excellent," owner Shirlinda Savahl said. "It has allowed us to reach a lot more people. Before, it's difficult to give free classes when you're trying to maintain/ a business, when you're trying to afford all of the supplies that are needed and you cant give free classes to everybody and with this grant it allowed us to expand. "

Although they do have to cap out classes due to space, they're trying to reach more people, because Texas has an extremely low amount of people trained.

They said for those on the fence about coming, it's better to know how to do it, than not know and be put in a situation where you need it.

"It'll never happen to you," said Savahl. "That's what every body thinks. It'll never happen to me. I watch my kid, I'm careful, it'll never happen to me. It will happen to you. It will happen to your neighbor and you wont know what to do. That's the only reason to take the class, so you will know what to do before the emergency help gets to you."

The American Heart Association certification expires every two years, so Permian Basin CPR said every one, knew or old is invited to the entirely free course.

The course is this Wednesday from 8:30 am to 12:30 at the Midland College ATC building.

