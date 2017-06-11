320 pound bear hit by car near Sanderson - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

320 pound bear hit by car near Sanderson

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District). (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District).
(Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District). (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District).
(Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District). (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District).
SANDERSON, TX (KWES) -

Texas Parks and Wildlife-Trans-Pecos District found a 320 pound male black bear after it was hit by a car outside of Sanderson this morning.

Trans-Pecos biologists will keep the skin and skull for educational purposes and genetic material will be sent off for analysis.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly