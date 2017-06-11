Carlsbad police need help identifying hit and run suspect

Similar truck to one involved in crash (Source: Carlsbad Police Department).

The Carlsbad Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash.

Police say they responded to the crash at 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning at Boyd Rive near Meadow.

Tristan Thomas Spiva, 22, was walking southbound on Boyd Drive when he was struck from behind by a white Toyota Tundra pickup.

The pickup continued south on Boyd to National Parks Highway then turned north.

The pickup is a 2013 model with aftermarket tires and wheels and a white license plate. The truck may have damage to the front passenger side.

Spiva was airlifted and is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information should call the Carlsbad Police Department at (575)-885-2111.

