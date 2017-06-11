Lubbock woman killed in crash near Lamesa

A Lubbock woman is dead after a crash on U.S. 87 about 8.5 miles north of Lamesa.

Authorities say Yu Hua, 25, was traveling on southbound on U.S. 87 Friday afternoon when her car crossed the center median and struck a truck traveling northbound.

The other driver, Bryan Fuller, 43, was not injured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

