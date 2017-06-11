Lubbock woman killed in crash near Lamesa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Lubbock woman killed in crash near Lamesa

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website) Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
DAWSON COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A Lubbock woman is dead after a crash on U.S. 87 about 8.5 miles north of Lamesa.

Authorities say Yu Hua, 25, was traveling on southbound on U.S. 87 Friday afternoon when her car crossed the center median and struck a truck traveling northbound.

The other driver, Bryan Fuller, 43, was not injured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

