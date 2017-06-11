Fort Worth man killed in Ward county rollover - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Fort Worth man killed in Ward county rollover

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
WARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A Forth Worth man is dead after a rollover crash on I-20 about 4 miles west of Barstow.

Authorities say Toby Johnson, 45, was driving a Jeep eastbound on I-20 on May 27 at 12:45 a.m.

Johnson drove into the center median, overcorrected back across both lanes of I-20 east, struck a rock embankment and began to roll.  

Officials say Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt.

