Fort Worth man killed in Ward county rollover

A Forth Worth man is dead after a rollover crash on I-20 about 4 miles west of Barstow.

Authorities say Toby Johnson, 45, was driving a Jeep eastbound on I-20 on May 27 at 12:45 a.m.

Johnson drove into the center median, overcorrected back across both lanes of I-20 east, struck a rock embankment and began to roll.

Officials say Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.