Midland police searching for missing woman - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland police searching for missing woman

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Magda Hernandez (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook) Magda Hernandez (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Authorities are searching for Magda Hernandez, 23.

We’re told she was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017 in southwest Midland.

Police said since then she hasn’t returned home, answered calls or shown up for work.

Authorities said Hernandez drives a 2008 white Chevy Tahoe.

If you have any information on where Hernandez may be, contact Midland police at (432) 685-7108.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

    Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

    Saturday, June 10 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-06-10 22:03:36 GMT
    Sunday, June 11 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-06-11 07:15:07 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.

  • Midland police searching for missing woman

    Midland police searching for missing woman

    Magda Hernandez (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)Magda Hernandez (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)

    The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman. Authorities are searching for Magda Hernandez, 23.

    The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman. Authorities are searching for Magda Hernandez, 23.

  • Big birthday for Sandhills State Park

    Big birthday for Sandhills State Park

    Source: (KWES)Source: (KWES)

    For sixty years, the Monahans Sandhills have been exciting tourists and locals.

    For sixty years, the Monahans Sandhills have been exciting tourists and locals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly