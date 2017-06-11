Midland police searching for missing woman

Mike Collier, a Democratic CPA and business leader is running for Lieutenant Governor for 2018. He was in the Basin Saturday talking to residents about what his top priorities would be as Lieutenant Governor. He said public education and teachers is his top priority. "I think we have an obligation to any child in Texas, they ought to have a fair shot, not just the sons and daughters of the well-to-do," said Collier. "I'm very concerned about the teacher retireme...

