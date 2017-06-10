Silver alert canceled for missing Carlsbad woman

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.
Adam West was typecast after popularizing the role of Batman on a television series and had difficulty getting acting parts.
The Carlsbad Police Department has canceled a silver alert for an 81-year-old woman who wandered from her home.
Tyson Foods Inc is recalling approximately 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the FDA announced.
Chris Estrada, one of the two men believed to be involved in connection with the disappearance of Zuzu Verk, has bonded out of jail. We're told he bonded out this evening from the Brewster County Jail.
