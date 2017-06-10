Silver alert canceled for missing Carlsbad woman

The Carlsbad Police Department has canceled a silver alert for an 81-year-old woman who wandered from her home.

Police say Eleanor Davis walked away from her house on the 200 block of North Mesquite at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was found at 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lea and Elm.

Due to the extreme temperatures, Davis was taken to Carlsbad Medical Center for evaluation.

