Silver alert canceled for missing Carlsbad woman

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
Eleanor Davis (Source: Carlsbad Police Department).
CARLSBAD, NM (KWES) -

The Carlsbad Police Department has canceled a silver alert for an 81-year-old woman who wandered from her home.

Police say Eleanor Davis walked away from her house on the 200 block of North Mesquite at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was found at 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lea and Elm.

Due to the extreme temperatures, Davis was taken to Carlsbad Medical Center for evaluation.

