Man shown paying respects to a funeral procession in Midland

Losing a loved one is tough, For Matthew Munoz, it was his little sister. What a stranger did during her funeral procession is making the sting of her loss a little bit easier to bare.

“She might be my younger sister but she’s taught me a lot,” said Matthew Munoz.

Last month, Matthews’s 23-year-old Brittany Munoz died in a car accident on Interstate 20. When Matthew got the call, he couldn’t believe it.

“My heart sank when my phone started going off like that. One of the first things I read was please tell me it’s not Brittany,” said Munoz.

Sadly, it was the mother of three.

“I pass by her house before work and one of her cars is still there,” said Munoz.

After the funeral, Matthew and his family went to bury their loved one. While the procession drove through downtown Midland, he noticed something. A man pulled off to the side of the road, took his hat off and showed respect to the grieving family.

“It meant a lot to me it really did. Respect goes a far way,” said Munoz.

Matthew says that simple gesture brought a smile to his face. A smile that had been missing since the death of his sister.

“I’d honestly tell him thank you. You helped me through a hard time in my life. That’s one thing that I can’t stop thinking about is that guy who showed his respect,” said Munoz.

Munoz says from now on whenever he sees a funeral procession he will pull off to the side of the road, take off his hat, and bow his head.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.