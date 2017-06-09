Man shown paying respects to a funeral procession in Midland

Chris Estrada, one of the two men believed to be involved in connection with the disappearance of Zuzu Verk, has bonded out of jail. We're told he bonded out this evening from the Brewster County Jail.
Matthew Munoz took this picture of a man paying his respects during his little sister's funeral procession back in May.
Interstate 20 between Rankin Highway and Midkiff Road has reopened following a total of six accidents involving a total of 14 vehicles.
Two Andrews men are dead following a rollover accident on Highway 385 this morning. We're told the accident happened on U.S. Highway 385, about 10 miles south of Andrews.
The city of Midland is taking advantage of modern technology to make sure Midlanders are driving on the best roads possible. The city is paying nearly $150,000 for an Ohio company to survey roads.
