Chris Estrada bonds out of jail

Chris Estrada, one of the two men believed to be involved in connection with the disappearance of Zuzu Verk, has bonded out of jail.

We're told he bonded out this evening from the Brewster County Jail.

As you may recall, Estrada has been indicted on two counts: one for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

An indictment stated that Estrada helped hide the body of Zuzu Verk, bed linens belonging to Robert Fabian, Zuzu's cell phone and car keys.

Estrada was being held on bonds totaling $225,000.

Zuzu's on again, off again boyfriend, Robert Fabian, was indicted for murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse back in March 2017.

Fabian is still behind bars in Brewster County with a bond of $925,000.

