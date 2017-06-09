Two Andrews men killed in rollover accident on U.S. Highway 385 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Two Andrews men killed in rollover accident on U.S. Highway 385

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Two Andrews men are dead following a rollover accident on Highway 385 this morning.

We're told the accident happened on U.S. Highway 385, about 10 miles south of Andrews.

DPS Troopers said a 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed before drifting off onto the median.

According to the report, the driver overcorrected to get back onto the roadway causing the vehicle to enter a side skid in a ditch before rolling left over top then end over end.

The driver of the vehicle, Spencer Lopez, 25, of Andrews and a passenger in the vehicle, Edward Guevara, 25, of Andrews, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

