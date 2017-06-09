New technology helping City of Midland keep up with troubled roads

Interstate 20 between Rankin Highway and Midkiff Road has reopened following a total of six accidents involving a total of 14 vehicles.
Two Andrews men are dead following a rollover accident on Highway 385 this morning. We're told the accident happened on U.S. Highway 385, about 10 miles south of Andrews.
The city of Midland is taking advantage of modern technology to make sure Midlanders are driving on the best roads possible. The city is paying nearly $150,000 for an Ohio company to survey roads.
UPDATE: Midland police tell us that Marjorie Maye was found Friday afternoon in Big Spring.
Four suspects have been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Treon Majors, 25, Kawanza McMaryion, 20, Venshard Douglas, 24, and Edwin Samaniego, 21, were arrested.
