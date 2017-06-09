At least 4 crashes reported along Interstate 20 in Midland

We are learning of a major traffic backup along Interstate 20 in Midland.

Details are limited but we're told there are at least four separate crashes between the area of Rankin Highway and Midkiff Road along I-20.

We're told this is affecting both the eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic.

The City of Midland tells us one accident, involving a semi-truck, is located at County Road 1223 1/2 and the south service road of Interstate 20.

Facebook viewers have been reporting to us that traffic is backed up for miles.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible and expect delays if you are in the area.

We will keep you up-to-date with the latest.

