Four suspects charged with conspiracy to possess drugs

We are learning of a major traffic backup along Interstate 20 in Midland. Details are limited but we're told there are at least four separate crashes between the area of Rankin and Midkiff Road along I-20.
UPDATE: Midland police tell us that Marjorie Maye was found Friday afternoon in Big Spring.
Four suspects have been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Treon Majors, 25, Kawanza McMaryion, 20, Venshard Douglas, 24, and Edwin Samaniego, 21, were arrested.
Two juveniles have been charged with arson following a fire at one Ector County I.S.D. school. We're told Odessa Fire-Rescue were called out to a fire outside of Nimitz Middle School in the 4900 block of Maple Ave. on Thursday.
A 19-year-old Texas mother whose two toddlers died when she left them for hours inside a hot vehicle while she visited friends has been charged with child endangerment.
