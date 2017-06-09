Four suspects charged with conspiracy to possess drugs - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Four suspects charged with conspiracy to possess drugs

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Venshard Douglas (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)
Treon Majors (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)
Edwin Samaniego (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Four suspects have been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Treon Majors, 25, Kawanza McMaryion, 20, Venshard Douglas, 24, and Edwin Samaniego, 21, were arrested.

We're told on Tuesday, the Ector County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of Midland DEA and DPS, conducted an operation at the Road Ranger Travel Stop in West Ector County.

As a result, the four suspects were arrested.

We're told $23,920 and a firearm were seized in the operation.

