2 juveniles charged with arson following fire at E.C.I.S.D. school

Two juveniles have been charged with arson following a fire at one Ector County I.S.D. school.

We're told Odessa Fire-Rescue were called out to a fire outside of Nimitz Middle School in the 4900 block of Maple Ave. on Thursday.

Authorities said the Odessa Fire Marshal's office conducted an investigation and the two juveniles were arrested.

We're told the building and loading dock did suffer fire damage.

Both juveniles were taken to the Ector County Youth Center.

