Olivia Newton-John rescheduled performance date announced

Good news for those who purchased tickets to see Olivia Newton-John in concert in Midland.

The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has announced that her new performance date will be on Oct. 1, 2017.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place on June 11, 2017, but was postponed after she learned the cancer she beat had returned.

We’re told in support of Newton-John’s efforts to help others who are battling cancer, a portion of the proceeds from the October 1 performance will be donated to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center in Melbourne, Australia.

Tickets are currently on sale for her return performance on October 1 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at wagnernoel.com .

If you are holding a ticket to the postponed concert date of June 11, the ticket will be honored on October 1.

For more information, contact the Wagner Noël box office at (432) 552-4437.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.