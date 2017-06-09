Olivia Newton-John rescheduled performance date announced

An eight-year-old boy is in a Lubbock hospital after being pulled from a City of Midland swimming pool this afternoon.
Good news for those who purchased tickets to see Olivia Newton-John in concert in Midland. The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center has announced that her new performance date will be on Oct. 1, 2017.
Midland police need your help locating a missing woman. Police are searching for Marjorie Maye, 60.
Some sad news for the Midland Lee Orchestra. Due to the recent terror attacks in London, their Thursday concert has been canceled.
Scary moments this morning in Odessa, shots were fired in a residential area near businesses. The Odessa Police Department said someone with a gun was chasing someone else.
