Midland police searching for missing woman

Midland police need your help locating a missing woman.

Police are searching for Marjorie Maye, 60.

We’re told Maye was on the way to Ft. Worth to find a job and was driving a gray 2010 4-door Chevrolet Equinox.

Authorities said Maye was supposed to return home on Tuesday, June 6, but no one has seen or heard from her.

If you know where she is, contact Midland police at (432) 685-7108.

