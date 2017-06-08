Child being taken to Lubbock hospital following incident at Wash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Child being taken to Lubbock hospital following incident at Washington Aquatic Center

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Washington Aquatic Center (Source: City of Midland/Facebook) Washington Aquatic Center (Source: City of Midland/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

An eight-year-old boy is being taken to a Lubbock hospital after being pulled from a City of Midland swimming pool this afternoon.

The City of Midland tells us the incident took place at the Washington Aquatic Center, just after 4 p.m. 

An investigation found that the child was taken out of the pool in an unconscious state and a pool manager and lifeguard performed CPR on the boy until he became responsive. 

One witness tells us that everyone at the pool was in a state of shock during the incident. 

We're told the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The city said the aquatic center will be open on Friday. 

