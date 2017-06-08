2 violent fugitives from Georgia arrested in Midland by U.S. Marshals

Two violent fugitives from Georgia were arrested in Midland.

The first, Jamale Moore, 25, was arrested for a murder warrant issued by the Albany Police Department in Georgia.

Moore had been living in the Midland area for several months and was arrested near Wadley Ave. and West Loop 250.



Moore was wanted for his alleged role in a murder that occurred on late 2016.



The second, Dontavious Laster, 24, was arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon near Tarleton St and Neely Ave.



We're told Laster was also wanted for his involvement in an incident in Albany, Georgia.



Moore and Laster were taken to the Midland County Jail for booking.

