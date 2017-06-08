Midland College opts against dismissing Title IX lawsuit

Midland College has opted against asking the court to dismiss the Title IX lawsuit filed against them.



The school filed the motion this week after three current players were added to the lawsuit earlier this week.



The suit claims the softball team is being discriminated against.



The amended lawsuit describes the conditions head coach Tommy Ramos and the team have to deal with including having two toilets that have to be shared by as many as 40 women, no training facilities, lack of publicity and discrepancy in recruiting budget.

Now, the school has a few weeks to respond to the revised lawsuit.



We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.



