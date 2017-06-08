Midland Co. authorities investigating oil theft

The Midland County Sheriff's Office and Midland Crime Stoppers needs your help stopping an oil theft.

We're told over the past several months, oil companies in the Permian Basin have reported the loss of hundreds of barrels of oil being taken from oilfield locations. These thieves will commonly steal oil by utilizing a tanker truck and pump over 200 barrels of oil into the tanker from a holding tank.

If you know or suspect anyone committing these or other oil field related crimes, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,500 if your tip results in an arrest and/or conviction against the person responsible.

You can submit an anonymous tip at Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS or Energy Crime Stoppers 888-645-TIPS.

