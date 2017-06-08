Seminole woman killed in Highway 385 accident

A Seminole woman is dead following a two vehicle accident in Gaines County on Wednesday evening.

We're told the accident happened on U.S. Highway 385, just over four miles south of the city of Seminole.

DPS Troopers said a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu failed to yield the right of way to a 1999 Ford Explorer that was turning onto County Road 320. That's when the Malibu was hit by the Ford Explorer on Highway 385.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, Lesa Elias, 19, of Seminole, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, Cirilo Almarez, 39, of Odessa, Texas, wasn't injured.

