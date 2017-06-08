Odessa man killed, another injured in rollover accident on Highway 385

An Odessa man is dead and another person was injured in a rollover accident on Highway 385 in Ector County.

We're told the accident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night about six and half miles north of Odessa.

DPS Troopers said a 1999 Ford F-150, driven by Rigoberto Mendoza, 43, of Odessa, was traveling southbound on Highway 385 when the vehicle possibly had a blowout. That caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and begin rolling.

A passenger in the vehicle, Manual Rivas, 55, of Odessa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mendoza was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

There's no word on his condition.

