Midland doctor to be arraigned in court on Friday

A Midland doctor, arrested last week, will be arraigned on Friday.



Moshin Syed was arrested on charges of sexual assault.



He works at Medical Spa in Midland.



Midland police received a report in December that he sexually assaulted a patient.



They say since then, they have received several more claims, from other women.



We'll keep you up-to-date on this story as we get more information.



