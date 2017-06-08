Midland doctor to be arraigned in court on Friday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Mohsin Syed (Source: Medical Spa of Midland website) Mohsin Syed (Source: Medical Spa of Midland website)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A Midland doctor, arrested last week, will be arraigned on Friday.

Moshin Syed was arrested on charges of sexual assault.

He works at Medical Spa in Midland.

Midland police received a report in December that he sexually assaulted a patient.

They say since then, they have received several more claims, from other women.

We'll keep you up-to-date on this story as we get more information.

