Alpine City Manager resigning

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

After four years, the Alpine City Manager has announced he is resigning. 

In a post on the City of Alpine website, Erik Zimmer said he would be leaving the city for personal reasons. 

He and his family will be relocating to Albuquerque, NM.

"The most important item that will queue up for the City relative to this transition centers around the recruitment and timing of a new City Manager" Zimmer wrote. "My commitment to our community is that I will work with the City on a robust transition plan that promotes continuity in the position and does not leave staff or the City in a precarious position." 

