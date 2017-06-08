Alpine City Manager resigning

Some sad news for the Midland Lee Orchestra. Due to the recent terror attacks in London, their Thursday concert has been canceled.
A man has been detained following a shooting in Odessa. We're told the shooting happened in the area of 12th and Grant around 7:30 Thursday morning. At this time, no one in the area is danger. We will update with more details as they become available. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
Most parents are working out of the home and may not have a chance to leave a meal prepared, but this is where the Midland Independent School District steps in.
