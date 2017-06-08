Midland Lee Orchestra London concert canceled following recent t - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Lee Orchestra London concert canceled following recent terror attacks

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
LONDON, ENGLAND (KWES) -

Some sad news for the Midland Lee Orchestra. 

Due to the recent terror attacks in London, their Thursday concert has been canceled. 

In a Facebook post, Ms. Garza announced the Cathedral is still closed to the public and all concerts there were canceled. 

The two Friday performances will continue as planned. They will be live streamed via Facebook, time details will be released later in the day. 

Although there was some disappointment, Garza said the kids are doing well and having a great time. 

