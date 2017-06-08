Midland College students donate luggage to High Sky Children’s Ranch

Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Midland College came together to donate 51 pieces of luggage to the High Sky Children’s Ranch.

The students wanted to do one last service project before the end of the spring semester to benefit the community.

After reaching out to the children’s ranch, they were told the children were in need of luggage.

They collected donations from MC employees, students and families and friends.

“Many children at High Sky move from one place to another and don’t have anything to transport their belongings,” Terry Gilmour, Phi Theta Kappa advisor said. “We were told that a lot of them end up using trash bags or plastic bags. That can’t be good for anyone’s self-esteem, especially for a child who is having to face new surroundings because of unfortunate family and home circumstances. I’m not only proud of the Phi Theta Kappa members for taking the initiative on this worthwhile cause, but also proud of my MC colleagues who were so generous with donations.”

The project was successfully completed within one week.

