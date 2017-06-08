Midland College students donate luggage to High Sky Children’s Ranch

A man has been detained following a shooting in Odessa. We're told the shooting happened in the area of 12th and Grant around 7:30 Thursday morning. At this time, no one in the area is danger. We will update with more details as they become available. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
A man has been detained following a shooting in Odessa. We're told the shooting happened in the area of 12th and Grant around 7:30 Thursday morning. At this time, no one in the area is danger. We will update with more details as they become available. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
Most parents are working out of the home and may not have a chance to leave a meal prepared, but this is where the Midland Independent School District steps in.
Most parents are working out of the home and may not have a chance to leave a meal prepared, but this is where the Midland Independent School District steps in.
DPS Troopers are on the scene of an accident in Midland County. Details are very limited at this time but we're told the accident is located near the intersection of FM 307 and County Road 1140.
DPS Troopers are on the scene of an accident in Midland County. Details are very limited at this time but we're told the accident is located near the intersection of FM 307 and County Road 1140.