Suspect in custody following Odessa shooting

(Source: Midland College)

Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Midland College came together to donate 51 pieces of luggage to the High Sky Children’s Ranch. The students wanted to do one last service project before the end of the spring semester to benefit the community. After reaching out to the children’s ranch, they were told the children were in need of luggage. They collected donations from MC employees, students and families and friends. “Many children at High Sky move f...