Odessa police unable to ID shooter or victim after shots fired

Some sad news for the Midland Lee Orchestra. Due to the recent terror attacks in London, their Thursday concert has been canceled.
Scary moments this morning in Odessa, shots were fired in a residential area near businesses. The Odessa Police Department said someone with a gun was chasing someone else.
One child is being taken to a Lubbock hospital following an incident at a City of Midland swimming pool this afternoon.
Two violent fugitives from Georgia were arrested in Midland.
Midland College has opted against asking the court to dismiss the Title IX lawsuit filed against them. The school filed the motion this week after three current players were added to the lawsuit earlier this week.
