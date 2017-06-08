MISD offering summer meal program

Most parents are working out of the home and may not have a chance to leave a meal prepared, but this is where the Midland Independent School District steps in.
DPS Troopers are on the scene of an accident in Midland County. Details are very limited at this time but we're told the accident is located near the intersection of FM 307 and County Road 1140.
Temperatures are high and expected to rise over the weekend. Because of that, the heat can pose a serious threat to your health.
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.
A popular park could soon be operating in Midland yet again. The Chris Davidson Opportunity Park opened in the 1980s for kids with special needs. The father behind the park has been raising money to build a new park at a different location since 2014.
