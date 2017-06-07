High temps means more cases of heat stroke,exhaustion

Temperatures are high and expected to rise over the weekend. Because of that, the heat can pose a serious threat to your health.

“Avoid the hottest points of the day,” said Jeneva Marmolejo, Physician Assistant for Medical Center Hospital.

Summer is here and high temperatures are expected over the weekend. Physicians like Marmolejo said cases of heat exhaustion and stroke are common for the summer.

“If you were to have any symptoms as far as heat stroke or heat exhaustion you hydrate with plenty of fluids,” said Marmolejo.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are similar but different. When someone experiences heat stroke their body temperature rises over 103 degrees. They experience dizziness and nausea. Going through heat exhaustion is a little different. That person will experience sweating, paleness and even cramping. Marmolejo says athletes and smaller children should be cautious in the heat.

“They’re running and playing throughout the day. They don’t really realize that they need to take in some fluids,” said Marmolejo.

Marmolejo added there’s a surefire way to beat the heat.

“Refresh. Drink plenty of water on a daily basis,” said Marmolejo.

Physicians said if symptoms of heat stroke and exhaustion last for more than an hour, see a doctor immediately.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.