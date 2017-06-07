Midland College names new basketball coach

A familiar face is returning to Midland College Athletics.

Pat Rafferty is the new head men's basketball coach.

He was introduced Wednesday morning.

Rafferty was the chaps head coach from 1994 -1999.

He led the team to a 97-51 record in that time.

What is his vision for the Midland College Basketball Program?

" It all revolves around recruiting, and recruiting the right players. I tell guys that I'm talking to, that I need Midland good guys. They need to be Midland good, and what that involves is they have to be talented enough as a player but also a domineer personality about them and a toughness to play hard and fit. So those are the things that we have got to do, then we will be player focuses, player person development focused and coach driven. I know with that begin the case we recruit the right kids and put them in this healthy environment, not only as in terms of what we are going to do for their development but also with the support of the college and the community to help them grow and mature as students. " Said Rafferty

Rafferty is a native of Wyoming.

Since 1981 he has coached at numerous colleges including, Northern Arizona University and the University of Louisville.

He also was a scout for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He most recently was an assistant coach with the Long Island Nets of The NBA Development League.

Earlier this year, Jordan Dreiling resigned as the chaps head basketball coach.

