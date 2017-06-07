Carlsbad police searching for missing person

The Carlsbad Police Department needs your help locating a missing person

Authorities are searching for Pablo Vallejo, 47. Vallejo is 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Vallejo has black hair, brown eyes and may have facial hair.

We're told that Vallejo's family is concerned about his safety as he may be in danger.

Vallejo was last seen leaving his home on April 21, 2017.

If you have any information, contact Carlsbad police at (575) 885-2111.

