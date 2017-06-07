Crime rates in Midland, Odessa have decreased

It looks like good news for both Midland and Odessa. The crime rate has decreased in both cities.

Comparing January to March 2016 with 2017, crime as a whole in Odessa went down by 30%.

The crimes that went down the most was auto theft at 60%, arson at 60% and theft at 33%. Rape increased by 30%.

In Midland, crime went down by 33%. Burglary was the crime that decreased the most by 45%. Robbery followed at 43% and theft fell by 32%. Rape also increased by 25%.

Midland Police Chief Price Robinson said the relationship between the community and the department has helped keep the city safe. He encourages any victims of crime to always reach out so they can bring an offender to justice.

