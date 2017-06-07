Eventures Promotions to host 8th annual career fair in Odessa on Thursday

More than 50 employers and community partners will gather in Odessa this Thursday at the Ector County Coliseum to speak with job seekers.

The employers will be looking to fill up positions and a number of community partners will be on hand to discuss educational opportunities and the services they provide.

If you are looking for employment, stop by the coliseum in Building A from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Below is a list of some of the companies that will be present:

Globe LTR Energy, Inc- (formerly Light Tower Rentals & Globe Energy)

Domino’s Pizza

FTS International

C&J Energy

Key Energy

Distribution NOW

Keane Frac Group

Sun Coast Resources- $6,000 sign on bonus

ASCO Equipment

Sewell Ford Dealerships

MAALT Transport

Milford

BES Engineering

Boot Barn

Allied Wireline

Love’s Travel

Tutle & Tutle Trucking

Safety Solutions

Sunoco Logistics

EnergiPersonnel

CEC Energy Services

Schlumberger/Cameron

Standard Utility

Medical Center Hospital- Non-medical & Medical positions

Bridger Logistics

Purity Oilfield Services

TechnipFMC (formerly FMC Technology)

Wilbanks Trucking

Pilot Thomas Logistics

American Medical Group

Bobby Cox Companies

Permian Basin Community Centers

Whataburger

Penske Truck Leasing

Lubbock Police

Legal Shield

Texas Department of Public Safety

Odessa Police Department Texas Tech Health Science- Non-medical & medical positions

United States Border Patrol

DARS

Permian Basin Workforce

Travel Centers of America- Diesel Mechanics

and more!

For more information regarding this event, you can contact Eventures Promotions at (432) 889-9107 or send an email to info@eventurescf.com.

