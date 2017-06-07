Eventures Promotions to host 8th annual career fair in Odessa on - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Eventures Promotions to host 8th annual career fair in Odessa on Thursday

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

More than 50 employers and community partners will gather in Odessa this Thursday at the Ector County Coliseum to speak with job seekers.

The employers will be looking to fill up positions and a number of community partners will be on hand to discuss educational opportunities and the services they provide.

If you are looking for employment, stop by the coliseum in Building A from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Below is a list of some of the companies that will be present:

  • Globe LTR Energy, Inc- (formerly Light Tower Rentals & Globe Energy)
  • Domino’s Pizza
  • FTS International
  • C&J Energy
  • Key Energy
  • Distribution NOW
  • Keane Frac Group
  • Sun Coast Resources- $6,000 sign on bonus
  • ASCO Equipment
  • Sewell Ford Dealerships
  • MAALT Transport
  • Milford
  • BES Engineering
  • Boot Barn
  • Allied Wireline
  • Love’s Travel
  • Tutle & Tutle Trucking
  • Safety Solutions
  • Sunoco Logistics
  • EnergiPersonnel
  • CEC Energy Services
  • Schlumberger/Cameron
  • Standard Utility
  • Medical Center Hospital- Non-medical & Medical positions
  • Bridger Logistics
  • Purity Oilfield Services
  • TechnipFMC (formerly FMC Technology)
  • Wilbanks Trucking
  • Pilot Thomas Logistics
  • American Medical Group
  • Bobby Cox Companies
  • Permian Basin Community Centers
  • Whataburger
  • Penske Truck Leasing
  • Lubbock Police
  • Legal Shield
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Odessa Police Department Texas Tech Health Science- Non-medical & medical positions
  • United States Border Patrol
  • DARS
  • Permian Basin Workforce
  • Travel Centers of America- Diesel Mechanics
    and more!

For more information regarding this event, you can contact Eventures Promotions at (432) 889-9107 or send an email to info@eventurescf.com.

