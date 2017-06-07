Texas Department of Transportation meets to discuss freight plan

Temperatures are high and expected to rise over the weekend. Because of that, the heat can pose a serious threat to your health.
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.
A popular park could soon be operating in Midland yet again. The Chris Davidson Opportunity Park opened in the 1980s for kids with special needs. The father behind the park has been raising money to build a new park at a different location since 2014.
It looks like good news for both Midland and Odessa. The crime rate has decreased in both cities.
Now that texting while driving will soon be illegal in Texas, many of you asked how it will be enforced? We talked to police to answer your questions. The Midland Police Department said they already know the signs of someone doing it and the best way to avoid breaking the law, is putting your phone away.
