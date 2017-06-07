Texas Department of Transportation meets to discuss freight plan

The Texas Department of Transportation was in the Permian Basin Wednesday to talk about the future of the state freight transportation plan, from those who know it best.

"One of the key components of the freight plan is making sure that we have a statewide network that identifies where trucks move primarily and then what kind of investments we need to make in those corridors," said Caroline Mayes, with TxDOT.

One change to the plan could be to designate more corridors, such as the I-20 corridor spanning Midland and Odessa.

"We're getting some comments already on some of the corridors that were not captured,' said Mayes. "So we might be changing that to include more corridors in this region, to really make sure that we're addressing the needs of the trucking industry here."

Representative Brooks Landgraf voiced his concerns on behalf of the people of Odessa, he said the roads here need to be a top priority so the economy in the Permian Basin can thrive.

"Being the heart of the oil patch, being the largest energy producing area in the state, we have to have roads that can support the oil field activity,' said Landgraf. "That can allow our families to travel safely from one place to another. That takes some investment, that takes some planning and that's why we need to be here. That's why it's as important in the Permian Basin as it is any other place in the state."

TxDOT said any changes that could come from Wednesday will be implemented as quickly as possible.

