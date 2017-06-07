Odessa police searching for missing person

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

Dyese Wesley, 23, has not been seen since 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

She was last seen walking towards UTPB in the 5000 block of East 42nd St.

Wesley is described as a black female, 5’3” tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Wesley's location is encouraged to contact Odessa Police at (432) 333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.



