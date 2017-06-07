Man arrested following aggravated assault in Colorado City

One man was arrested following an incident Tuesday in Colorado City.

We're told that officers were called out to the 1100 block of E. 9th St. in reference to a man with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they identified the man as DeAnte Atkinson.

Atkinson was later taken to the Mitchell County Hospital and later airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock for further treatment.

His current condition is unknown.

We're told that after further investigation, Cody Vining of Colorado City, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.